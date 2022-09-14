Lamar Jackson on his contract situation: Respectfully, I’m done talking about it

Getty Images

Six days ago, the Ravens and Lamar Jackson reached an impasse on contract talks. That ended negotiations until after the season as the quarterback repeatedly set the season opener as the deadline to get a deal completed in 2022.

Jackson, who serves as his own agent, now is fully focused on football, declining to answer three questions Wednesday about his contract situation.

“Respectfully, I’m done talking about it,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I told you guys before, I was going to be done with it Week 1. Week 1 is over with. We’re done talking about it. I’m focused on the Dolphins now.”

A report Sunday indicated Jackson turned down a five-year extension worth over $250 million with $133 million guaranteed. Deshaun Watson‘s fully guaranteed, $230 million contract created a gap between what Jackson wanted in guaranteed money and what the Ravens were willing to pay, and the sides couldn’t close it enough to seal the deal.

A reporter asked Jackson about the guaranteed money, and Jackson smiled and said, “Like I said, I’m done talking about that, respectfully. Dolphin time, man.”

Jackson will make $23.016 million this season on his fifth-year option, the final year of his rookie deal.