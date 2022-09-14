Mac Jones practiced on Wednesday

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 14, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
When Patriots quarterback Mac Jones spoke to the media on Monday, he said he’d be ready to practice on Wednesday.

That now is in fact the case.

Jones was on the field for the day’s practice, according to multiple reporters on the New England beat.

The quarterback played through a back issue in Sunday’s loss to Miami. But Jones said Monday that he got checked out and everything was fine. He didn’t anticipate any further issues.

Jones’ participation — whether full or limited — will be known when the Patriots release their injury report later on Wednesday.

