Micah Parsons on Leonard Fournette’s chip block: They need help, so I’ve got to be more conscious of it

In December, when Bucs quarterback Tom Brady lobbied the league to consider banning low hits on receivers after Chris Godwin‘s knee injury, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded on Twitter.

“Lol so let’s stop playing tackle football ?” Parsons wrote, adding a crying emoji.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette‘s chip block into Parsons’ shoulder Sunday brought a different response from Parsons, who was knocked to the ground.

“I chalk it up!” Parsons wrote on Twitter. “It’s an offensive league!! Offense sells tickets defense don’t! They don’t protect defenders !! That’s not a chip that’s a blind side hit he’s 260 (pounds) putting his whole shoulder and head into my ribs and neck area . . .”

Bills edge rusher Von Miller sided with Parsons, calling for the league to ban the block.

In response Monday afternoon, Fournette posted a crying Jordan meme, a clear shot at Parsons for his complaint about the block that came with backup left tackle Josh Wells engaged with Parsons.

Parsons softened his stance Wednesday during his media availability.

“It is what it is, bro,” Parsons said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I got right back up. That’s cool. He said what he said. I said what I said. I just know at the end of the day, I know I’m still going to be a good player after it. You know what I’m saying? It is what it is. He got that one. I got one. Shhhh, it’s football.”

Parsons had two red-zone sacks of Brady on third down earlier in the half that led to a missed field goal and a made field goal for the Bucs. Fournette’s chip block on Parsons in the final two minutes of the half allowed Brady enough time to find Julio Jones for a 48-yard completion that set up a field goal before halftime.

“Shit, I mean, they need it,” Parsons said of the block. “You know what I’m saying? They need help, and I’m expecting it. It is what it is. It’s football. You know what I’m saying? But I like me one on one against anybody. I’m going to take it like that. I’m expecting it. I know they’re going to bring it. It’s just something I got to be more conscious of and just take it from there.”