Michael Gallup remains limited in Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup was limited in all three practices last week as he works his way back from the anterior cruciate ligament he tore Jan. 2. Coach Mike McCarthy said before Wednesday’s practice he hoped to get Gallup work in “some group stuff.”

It’s unclear whether that happened as Gallup remained limited on the team’s practice report.

Quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb), defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) did not practice.

Gallup, who didn’t undergo surgery until Feb. 10 because of swelling, did not play in the season opener. He likely will need at least one more week to ramp up before getting back on the field, but the Cowboys kept Gallup on the 53-player roster to start the season because they expect him to return to the lineup in the first four weeks.

Gallup is getting closer.

“He is doing well,” McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Hopefully, we would like to integrate Michael a little more in practice (Wednesday). So maybe go from individual and do some group stuff.”