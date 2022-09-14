Mike McDaniel: There has been improvement with Austin Jackson’s ankle

Getty Images

Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson had to exit Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and it’s currently unclear if he’ll be available for Miami’s Week Two matchup with Baltimore.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that the Dolphins will monitor Jackson through the week.

“It’s one of those things that you kind of have to take day-by-day, though there has been improvement,” McDaniel said in his press conference, before lightening the mood with, “As far as how much improvement there will be by game time, you’ll have to ask his ankle. I don’t speak ankle, so I don’t really know.”

McDaniel added, “For sure not broken and it’s one of those issues — ankles are finicky, so they’re definitely case-by-case. But I know he’s doing everything he can to get ready.”

Jackson isn’t the only injury concern along the offensive line, though things will become more clear with the release of the injury report later on Wednesday. Left tackle Terron Armstead had to miss a few plays on Sunday and backup right tackle Greg Little also got banged up a bit.

“As far as this upcoming game, all of our guys are really working diligently to try to make it,” McDaniel said. “I know Terron has — in his career — has been able to fight through injuries with the best of them. So, they’re going to do their best and we’ll obviously make the best decision later in the week on who gives us the best chance to win, counting in all those issues with injuries and what it looks like.”

The Dolphins host the Ravens in South Florida for their Week Two contest.