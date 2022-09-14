Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

No Tyreek Hill, no problem.

That’s at least the way things looked for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense on Sunday, as they defeated the Cardinals 44-21.

Mahomes threw five touchdowns in the game and has now been named AFC offensive player of the week.

The quarterback finished the contest 30-of-39 passing for 360 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 144.2 passer rating. It’s the sixth time in Mahomes’ career that he’s thrown at least five touchdowns in a regular-season game.

Mahomes sustained a left wrist injury early in the game, but it clearly didn’t affect him all that much.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be back in action on Thursday night when they host the Chargers.