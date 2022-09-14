Raiders sign Keelan Cole to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Raiders have added receiver Keelan Cole to their 53-man roster, the team announced on Wednesday.

Cole was previously on the practice squad. He takes the spot of receiver DJ Turner, who was placed on injured reserve.

Cole signed with Las Vegas in May but was released when the team reduced its roster to 53 players. He re-signed with the Raiders practice squad last week.

Last year, Cole caught 28 passes for 449 yards with one touchdown for the Jets. In all, he’s appeared in 79 games with 34 starts and caught 187 passes for 2,691 yards with 13 TDs.

With injury concerns at cornerback and at center, the Raiders also have added some veterans to their practice squad. They signed cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and center Billy Price.

Robey-Coleman spent time with Detroit last season, appearing in one game. In 2020, he played 15 games with seven starts for Philadelphia.

Price started 15 games for the Giants last season. He was the Bengals’ 21st overall pick of the 2018 draft.