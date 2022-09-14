Rams sign Jeremiah Kolone to 53-man roster

Getty Images

With starting center Brian Allen out for two-to-four weeks with a knee injury, the Rams have added an offensive lineman to their active roster.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the team has signed Jeremiah Kolone to the 53 from the practice squad.

Kolone has been on and off the Rams’ roster and practice squad since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. But to this point, Kolone has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Left tackle Joseph Noteboom also sustained a knee injury during the Week One loss to the Bills, but head coach Sean McVay has said he expects Noteboom to play against the Falcons on Sunday.

Los Angeles signed veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to take Kolone’s spot on the practice squad. He’s appeared in 70 games with 47 starts since 2014 for the Jets, Texans, Seahawks, Cardinals, Lions, and Chargers.