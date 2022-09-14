Report: Quinn Meinerz is expected to miss four weeks with his hamstring injury

Getty Images

Broncos starting right guard Quinn Meinerz did not practice Wednesday, one of five players to sit out.

An MRI of Meinerz’s injured hamstring revealed a grade 2 strain, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Meinerz is expected to miss about four weeks.

Graham Glasgow, a six-year NFL starter, replaced Meinerz late in the first half and finished Monday’s game.

Meinerz said he felt a tweak in his hamstring while blocking on Brandon McManus‘ 30-yard field goal to cap the Broncos’ opening series but stayed in two more series.

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (back), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), receiver K.J. Hamler (knee/hip) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) also missed Wednesday’s practice.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) was limited, and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) was a full participant.