Saquon Barkley named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley spent the offseason talking about how he planned to quiet the doubters that have surrounded him the last couple of seasons and his first game action definitely struck a blow against the notion that he’s not capable of big-time performances.

Barkley ran 18 times for 164 yards and a touchdown before scoring the go-ahead two-point conversion in the final minute of the Giants’ 21-20 road win over the Titans. Barkley also caught six passes for 30 yards during his most productive day since the 2019 season.

The NFL recognized Barkley’s effort by naming him the NFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the third time he’s taken the prize in his career.

Barkley and the Giants will try for a 2-0 start against the Panthers in Week Two.