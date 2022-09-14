Taylor Moton limited at Panthers practice, Christian McCaffrey has a rest day

Getty Images

The Panthers didn’t have running back Christian McCaffrey on the practice field Wednesday, but it was because of injury precaution rather than a response to an injury.

McCaffrey had a rest day as the Panthers began their on-field preparations for the Giants. McCaffrey ran 10 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in the 26-24 loss to the Browns last weekend. He also caught four passes for 24 yards.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that Wednesdays will likely be a rest day for McCaffrey throughout the year.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes (hip) was the only other player out of practice on Wednesday.

Left tackle Taylor Moton was listed as a limited participant due to a knee injury. Moton has not missed a game since being drafted in the second round in 2017.

Linebackers Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and Brandon Smith (thigh) were also limited in Wednesday’s practice.