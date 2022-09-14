Uchenna Nwosu is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu played his first game for the Seahawks, but his debut for a new team wasn’t the big headline heading into Monday night’s game.

Those honors belonged to Russell Wilson, who was returning to Seattle as the Broncos quarterback after being traded by the Seahawks this offseason. Nwosu played a big role in spoiling Wilson’s return.

Nwosu sacked Wilson early in the second quarter and forced a fumble by Broncos running back Melvin Gordon on the 1-yard-line in the third quarter of the game. He added another quarterback hit and a pass defensed to seven tackles over the course of the game.

All of that was enough for the NFL to name Nwosu the NFC’s first defensive player of the week this season. He’ll try to help the Seahawks to 2-0 against the 49ers in Week Two.