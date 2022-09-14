Zac Taylor: Tee Higgins is making good progress through the concussion protocol

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins had to exit the team’s Week One loss to the Steelers with a concussion.

But there’s a chance Higgins could be back on the field this week.

“He’s making good progress through the protocol,” head coach Zac Taylor said in his Wednesday press conference. “I can’t 100 percent predict [if he’s going to play] today, I just know he’s cleared the hurdles so far that he needs to clear.”

Taylor added Higgins will “do some limited stuff” in practice.

“He won’t be in the team action, but he’ll be in the routes-on-air and the group install stuff,” Taylor said.

Higgins caught a pair of passes for 27 yards before exiting Sunday’s game.

The Bengals will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys for Week Two.