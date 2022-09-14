Zach Wilson returns to practice

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Joe Flacco will make his second straight start at quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Browns, but there’s signs of progress for the team’s preferred starter making it back into the lineup.

Zach Wilson participated in practice on Wednesday for the first time since he hurt his knee in August. Wilson had meniscus surgery four weeks ago to address the injury and has been rehabbing away from the field until this week.

Saleh said before the opener that Wilson won’t be available until at least Week Four. Sticking to that plan would give Wilson three weeks of practice before he would make his 2022 debut against the Steelers.

Any thoughts of deviating from the plan are only likely to come after seeing Wilson get through multiple days of practice, so any discussion of speeding things up will likely wait until next week.