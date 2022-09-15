Ben McAdoo: We’ve got to get ball into Christian McCaffrey’s hands

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had 10 carries and four catches in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns and he was asked his thoughts about his workload on Wednesday.

McCaffrey said, via the team’s website, that “whatever it takes to win is all that I want to do.” If the Panthers won, there probably wouldn’t be too many questions about McCaffrey’s role in the offense but they were there for offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo on Thursday.

His answer suggested that he thinks more McCaffrey would be a good way to get wins. McAdoo said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press, that “we’ve got to get the ball in his hands” when discussing McCaffrey’s workload heading into this weekend’s game against the Giants.

One thing that would help is running more offensive plays altogether. The Panthers had just 50 plays against the Browns and increasing that number should lead to more McCaffrey and more chances to put points on the board.