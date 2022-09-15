Billy Turner is a full practice participant, but Cam Fleming is expected to start at RT

Getty Images

Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, but Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again Sunday. Fleming started Monday night against the Seahawks with Turner still working his way back from a knee injury.

“I think it’ll be Cam for this week,” Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “I think right now we just want to continually work with Billy and make sure he’s perfect and ready to go and confident in that knee. For us, that’s kind of the most important thing, because we’re going to need everybody. You never know what’s going to happen in this game, so the more guys we get game experience, the more guys we have working together, it’s going to be better for us as we move forward.”

Turner, who began training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, was limited in the practices last week. He has had full practices this week.

He could dress and serve as the backup on game day against Houston, Hackett said.

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams returned to a limited practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a back injury.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee) improved to a limited participant Thursday.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Graham Glasgow will start in Meinerz’s place at right guard.