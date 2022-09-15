Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB

Getty Imgaes

The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March.

Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched on Monday night as Wilson was heartily booed when the quarterback ran onto Lumen Field in Seattle. Wilson said he wasn’t bothered by the boos. In his Wednesday press conference, Wagner didn’t seem surprised by the crowd’s reaction.

“I think at the end of the day, fans understand that this is — you have your moment, and then you move on. So, I think they viewed him as an opposing quarterback,” Wagner said. “So, the reception that he got was what any quarterback that’s an opposing quarterback would get. So, that’s kind of how I looked at it.”

Wagner will return to Seattle in Week 18 and said he’s not sure how the fans will react to him.

“They could be feeling a different type of way by then,” Wagner said.

Seahawks fans may already feel differently about Wagner than they do about Wilson. Wagner has made it clear that he never wanted to leave Seattle in the first place.