Brandon Staley: Justin Herbert is “OK,” with an abdominal injury

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took a big hit to the midsection in the second half of Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs. He missed only one play (by rule) and then kept on going.

The injury, whatever it was/is, affected him. He was pointing while on the sideline to an area on the left side of his torso. At one point, he passed on a chance to run for a first down while in obvious discomfort.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, coach Brandon Staley told reporters after the game that Herbert is “OK,” and that Staley doesn’t expect the injury to be an issue going forward. Staley said Herbert is dealing with an abdominal issue, possibly ribs.

Herbert, who was getting X-rays after the game, did not speak to the media.

Herbert has three extra days before a Week Three contest against the Jaguars. There’s clearly an issue that needs time to heal, at a minimum. Time will tell whether Herbert eventually misses time.

He was nevertheless heroic in his effort to reverse the outcome on Thursday night, and he made a couple of big throws to cut the final margin to three.