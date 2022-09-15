Chargers activate Jason Moore, Richard Rodgers from practice squad

Getty Images

The Chargers won’t have receiver Keenan Allen or tight end Donald Parham against the Chiefs. Both are sitting out Thursday Night Football with hamstring injuries.

The Chargers activated receiver Jason Moore Jr. and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad to help with depth at those positions.

Moore joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he has appeared in 14 games and made one start the past three seasons. He has totaled five career receptions for 99 yards.

Rodgers entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Packers in 2014. He has appeared in 89 career games with 28 starts in stints with the Packers, Eagles and Chargers.

Rodgers has 147 receptions for 1,529 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, including a game-winning, 61-yard Hail Mary grab in 2015 from Aaron Rodgers.