Chargers open second half with TD to take 17-7 lead but lose Corey Linsley

Chargers starting center Corey Linsley did not come back for the second half. The team announced he has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Will Clapp replaced Linsley after the Chargers took the second half kickoff.

Los Angeles drove 75 yards in 11 plays, with Mike Williams catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert. The Chargers lead 17-7.

Williams, who was tightly covered by cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, made a spectacular one-handed catch with his right hand.

Williams has eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown after catching only two passes for 10 yards last week against the Raiders.

Herbert is 16-of-22 for 179 yards and two touchdowns.