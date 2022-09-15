Chiefs elevate Matt Ammendola, Dicaprio Bootle

Getty Images

The Chiefs may have safety Justin Reid as an emergency option, but with Harrison Butker sidelined, the Chiefs will have a different primary kicker for Thursday’s game against the Chargers.

Kansas City announced the team has elevated kicker Matt Ammendola and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad for the contest.

Ammendola kicked in 11 games for the Jets last year. He hit only 13-of-19 field goals, missing all three of his attempts from at least 50 yards. He was just 2-of-5 on attempts from 40-49 yards.

But Ammendola was 14-of-15 on extra points and sent 57 percent of his 47 kickoffs for touchbacks.

Butker injured his ankle during the Week One win over the Cardinals. Reid filled in by hitting 1-of-2 extra points and kicked off seven times with five touchbacks. While Butker was carted off the field, he was able to return to kick field goals and extra points later in the game.

Kickoff between Los Angeles and Kansas City is set for 8:15 on Amazon Prime Video.