D’Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson still out of Lions practice

Posted by Josh Alper on September 15, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Lions are favored to win a game for the first time in a long time, but they may not be playing with a full offensive deck against the Commanders.

Running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, and left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) were out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Swift is dealing with an ankle injury and Ragnow has groin and foot issues.

Swift said on Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that his ankle is not a concern, so the lack of practice may just be the team’s attempt to manage the stress on his body ahead of Sunday’s game.

Friday’s injury report should show whether the Lions share Swift’s feeling or if there’s a chance he’ll be out against Washington.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (calf) was back at practice after missing Wednesday’s session, but there will be a lot of eyes on Friday’s report to see if either of his fellow starters will be at risk of missing the game.

