David Bakhtiari not practicing Thursday after “good practice” Wednesday

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is not practicing on Thursday after taking part in Wednesday’s session, but head coach Matt LaFleur said that’s not because he’s had a setback with his knee.

Bakhtiari has played in one game since tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season, so any absence from the field is going to raise concern that he’s moving in the wrong direction. During Thursday press conference, LaFleur said that missing practice is just part of the team’s plan to get Bakhtiari into the lineup on gamedays.

“He had a good practice . . . He will not practice, even once he’s fully back, in terms of in the lineup, he won’t practice three days in a row. It’ll be a day on, a day off, a day on,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com.

LaFleur did not say if Bakhtiari will play against the Bears this weekend and the nature of his situation makes it hard for the Packers to count on having him in the lineup at any point.