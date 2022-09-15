George Kittle still not practicing for 49ers

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle remains out of practice.

Kittle is still dealing with the groin injury that forced him to miss Week One, and although the 49ers’ official practice report isn’t out yet, reporters on the scene say Kittle is not on the field.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed optimism that Kittle will be able to recover soon, and Kittle indicated last week that he was feeling better as the week went on. But so far he’s been out since last week’s practice injury.

With the 49ers surprisingly 0-1 and the Seahawks surprisingly 1-0, Kittle would obviously like to be back on the field to face the division rivals on Sunday. Whether he’ll be healthy enough to do so remains to be seen.