J.C. Jackson a game time decision for Chargers vs. Chiefs

September 15, 2022
The Chargers don’t know yet whether cornerback J.C. Jackson will be able to play tonight against the Chiefs.

Jackson will go through pre-game warmups and then be a game-time decision, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Chargers signed Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the idea that he’d make a big difference in their secondary, but he had to miss Week One after August ankle surgery. If he can play tonight, he’d be a major boost to the Chargers’ defense against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ excellent passing game.

The Chargers and Chiefs kick off tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET in the first game of the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football package that airs only on Amazon Prime Video. We’ll know when the inactives come out at 6:50 whether Jackson is ready to go.

