J.J. Watt: I would imagine playing this week

Getty Images

It’s looking more and more like Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will be on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

Watt, who had COVID and since has been dealing with a calf injury, practiced on Thursday for the first time since the end of training camp.

Via Darren Urban of the Cardinals website, Watt told reporters, “I would imagine” playing in Week Two. He added it was a “good first day” back on the field.

Arizona could use the defensive boost after allowing 488 total yards and 33 first downs in last week’s 44-21 loss to Kansas City.

“It wasn’t anywhere near good enough and it needs to be improved significantly quickly,” Watt said. “That’s obviously a big part of my job is to help not allow those things to happen.”

We’ll see what sort of designation the Cardinals give Watt on their Friday injury report.