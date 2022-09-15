J.J. Watt: I would imagine playing this week

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 15, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Cincinnati Bengals
It’s looking more and more like Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will be on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

Watt, who had COVID and since has been dealing with a calf injury, practiced on Thursday for the first time since the end of training camp.

Via Darren Urban of the Cardinals website, Watt told reporters, “I would imagine” playing in Week Two. He added it was a “good first day” back on the field.

Arizona could use the defensive boost after allowing 488 total yards and 33 first downs in last week’s 44-21 loss to Kansas City.

“It wasn’t anywhere near good enough and it needs to be improved significantly quickly,” Watt said. “That’s obviously a big part of my job is to help not allow those things to happen.”

We’ll see what sort of designation the Cardinals give Watt on their Friday injury report.

1 responses to “J.J. Watt: I would imagine playing this week

  1. “I would imagine playing this week.”
    ———————
    Well you will be playing at practice this week, but then I image yet another injury and you’ll be out by the weekend!

