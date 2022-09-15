J.J. Watt returns to practice Thursday

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and more than a week of practice with a calf injury, but things are looking up on the health front on Thursday.

As documented by multiple reporters in Arizona, Watt is on the practice field for the first time in the regular season. His official participation level won’t be known until the Cardinals release their daily practice report, but any on-field work is a positive sign for the team’s chances of getting him back for this weekend’s game against the Raiders.

The Cardinals also had tight end Zach Ertz back on the field. Ertz played last Sunday, but missed Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring), safety Jalen Thompson (toe), and wide receiver Andy Isabella (back) were out on Wednesday and remained off the field during the portion of Thursday’s session that was open to the media.