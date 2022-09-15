Jamal Adams goes on IR as he continues getting multiple medical opinions

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams went on injured reserve Thursday, three days after he tore a quadriceps tendon and injured his knee against the Broncos. That means he will miss a minimum of four games.

Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season, but the Seahawks haven’t confirmed that yet.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports Adams continues going through multiple medical opinions and reviews.

Adams’ teammates, though, appear to have accepted they won’t have the Pro Bowler again this season.

On his way out of his media session Thursday, quarterback Geno Smith said, “Shout out to Jamal Adams. Praying for a speedy recovery. Need you back.”

Adams underwent shoulder and finger surgeries the past two seasons, missing four games in 2020 and five in 2021. The Seahawks traded two first-round draft selections to the Jets to get him in 2020 and since have handed him a new, $70 million contract that runs through the 2025 season.

The Seahawks replaced Adams on the roster, signing cornerback Teez Tabor off the Falcons’ practice squad.

“I know just going into halftime seeing him down and him hurt really hurt us as a team,” receiver DK Metcalf said of Adams. “Because for a guy like that who’s battled injuries in the past, and for another injury to come back up, you’ve really just got to pray for him and up that his mental is good, overall.

“Like I told him, man, it’s bigger plans for him, past this season. He’s going to overcome this just like he’s overcome everything else in the past. And he’s going to come out a stronger person, and he’s going to share his story of his struggles to help another person down the line who may be dealing with the same thing in their career.”