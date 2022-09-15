Jaylen Watson returns interception 99 yards to give Chiefs their first lead

USA TODAY Sports

Asante Samuel dropped what could have been a pick-six from end zone to end zone. Rookie Jaylen Watson didn’t drop his.

Watson’s 99-yard return of an interception has given the Chiefs their first lead of the night. They are up 24-17 with 10:29 left.

The Chargers were threatening to take a touchdown lead after Gerald Everett‘s 26-yard catch-and-run gave Los Angeles a first-and-goal at the 3. Everett asked out of the game, but the Chargers were going tempo, so he stayed in.

And when Justin Herbert tried to go back to Everett in the end zone, Watson, a seventh-round draft pick, stepped in front, caught the pass and was off to the races. In four college seasons at Ventura College and Washington State, Watson totaled 105 interception return yards.

The Chiefs, down 17-7 after the opening possession of the second half, have scored 17 unanswered points.