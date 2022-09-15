Justin Herbert leaves for a play after a hit to the midsection

Posted by Charean Williams on September 15, 2022, 10:58 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Chargers’ offensive line has taken some hits tonight. Right tackle Trey Pipkins went out with an ankle injury, and center Corey Linsley didn’t come back for the second half with a knee injury.

That left Justin Herbert to take a number of hits.

He did not get up after a hard hit from Mike Danna to Herbert’s midsection. Herbert went off under his own power.

Chase Daniel replaced Herbert for one play before Herbert returned, but on the next play back, Frank Clark hit Herbert. He got up slowly from that hit.

Herbert was in obvious pain but stayed in before back-to-back incompletions forced a punt.

