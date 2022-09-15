Justin Watson catches 41-yard TD to draw Chiefs to within 17-14

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes threw back-to-back interceptions on the Chiefs’ first possession of the second half. The first was negated by offsetting penalties. The second was overturned by replay as the ball touched the ground before Asante Samuel could secure it for the pick.

It was two chances too many.

Mahomes drove the Chiefs 75 yards in seven plays, throwing a 41-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson. Watson beat J.C. Jackson, who is making his Chargers’ debut tonight. It was Watson’s first catch since 2020, and his first touchdown since 2019.

Watson was in the game only because Mecole Hardman left and was getting his foot re-taped.

It has drawn the Chiefs to within 17-14 of the Chargers.

Mahomes is 16-of-21 for 173 yards and two touchdowns.