Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday

Getty Images

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game.

Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten some work in team drills this week.

“Getting close,” Thibodeaux said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Like I said, trying not to look too far. What is today? Today is Thursday. Still have Friday, Saturday. I’m really confident in this Sunday.”

Thibodeaux called himself day to day and said he is feeling “a lot better.” He has practiced with a brace on his right knee.

“We’ve been making great gains,” Thibodeaux said. “Ultimately, it will come to how I feel on Friday and Saturday, but everything is going well, and I’m optimistic about it.”

Thibodeaux will play only if he’s without limitations.

The Giants had neither starting edge rusher in Tennessee with Azeez Ojulari out with a calf injury. Ojulari was limited Thursday.