Ken Walker has limited practice Thursday after full practice Wednesday

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday Ken Walker III will be ready to play Sunday. It looked good for Walker’s availability when the running back fully practiced Wednesday.

But Walker was limited Thursday.

Walker underwent a hernia procedure in mid-August, and he only returned to practice this week. So, it’s possible the Seahawks didn’t want to overtax him with full practices two days in a row.

Safety Quandre Diggs (knee) had a full practice Thursday after sitting out a day earlier.

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (back) and cornerback Artie Burns (groin) remained out of practice.

The Seahawks added cornerback Justin Coleman to the practice report with a calf injury. He was limited.

Offensive guard Gabe Jackson (rest/knee), offensive guard Damien Lewis (knee/ankle) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) were full participants.