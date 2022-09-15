Mac Jones out of Patriots’ practice with illness

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 15, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones‘ back injury didn’t keep him from practicing yesterday, but an illness is keeping him from practicing today.

The Patriots announced that Jones will not practice today because of an illness. The nature of the illness has not been disclosed.

Behind Jones on the depth chart are veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe. Hoyer would start on Sunday against the Steelers if Jones can’t go.

Jones has never missed a game in his NFL career, starting all 17 games as a rookie in 2021 and starting last week against the Dolphins.

