Najee Harris moves up to full practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Steelers running back Najee Harris has downplayed the seriousness of the foot injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals and there’s no sign that he’s at risk of missing this weekend’s game against the Patriots.

Harris was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday. He was limited in Wednesday’s session and the change leaves little doubt that he’s on track to face New Engand in Week Two.

No members of the active roster missed practice for the Steelers. Offensive lineman Mason Cole (ankle) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) were limited while cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) were full participants.

Friday will bring a final injury report, but it looks like the biggest injury news of the week in Pittsburgh will remain linebacker T.J. Watt‘s trip to injured reserve.