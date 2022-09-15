Report: Jamal Adams out for season

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams‘ season is over after one game.

Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

During Monday night’s game over the Broncos, Adams went down awkwardly while pressuring Russell Wilson, then limped to the sideline and was carted to the locker room. It was apparent immediately that he had suffered a significant injury.

It’s the latest setback for Adams, who arrived in Seattle in a massive trade that included two first-round draft picks, and who signed a big contract extension with the Seahawks.

Adams’ first two seasons in Seattle were disappointing, and now his third season with the Seahawks is over just as it was getting started.