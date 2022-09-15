Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve before facing the Patriots this Sunday. Yates adds that they will also be signing linebacker David Anenih off of the Titans practice squad.

Watt is not having surgery to repair his torn pec and is expected to be able to return in about six weeks after rehabbing the injury. Going on injured reserve would leave him ineligible to play in the next four games.

Anenih signed with the Titans after going undrafted out of Houston this year. He had seven tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in three preseason appearances.