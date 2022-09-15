Shaquille Leonard feeling better than last week

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and he gave an update on how he’s feeling on Thursday.

Leonard missed last Sunday’s tie with the Texans as he continues to work his way back from June back surgery and he said that he’s not as sore as he was at this time last week.

“Feeling better than last week. Practice going pretty smooth,” Leonard said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Leonard was not ready to make a prediction on what his current status will mean for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars, but two more full practices on Thursday and Friday would seem to bode well for the All-Pro to make his first appearance of the season.