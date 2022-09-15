Shaun Alexander will enter Seahawks Ring of Honor on October 16

Shaun Alexander is the only Seahawks player to be named the NFL’s most valuable player and the team will be honoring the former running back later this season.

The team announced that Alexander will be inducted into their Ring of Honor in a ceremony that will be held during their October 16 game against the Cardinals. Alexander joins former teammates Cortez Kennedy, Walter Jones, and Matt Hasselbeck in the group. Former head coach Mike Holmgren, who coached all four players, is also part of the 15-member Ring of Honor.

“It’s so exciting and such an honor to just be a part of the Ring of Honor,” Alexander said in a statement. “When you come to Seattle and you look up in the stadium, you see some of the greats up there in the Ring of Honor. I remember seeing Steve Largent and the highlights of him, and Jim Zorn. And then me being a running back, you see Curt Warner. You’re like, ‘Dang, I’ve got to go after their records. This is going to be exciting.’ So to be mentioned with those guys, and of course Walt and Cortez, who were like big brothers when I first got there, it’s really cool, super excited.”

Alexander was a first-round pick in 2000 and he ran for 9,429 yards and 100 touchdowns on 2,176 carries over eight years with the team. He was voted the league’s MVP after running for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns during the 2005 season and the Seahawks advanced to Super Bowl XL that year.

Alexander is the franchise leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His 100 rushing touchdowns leave him tied with Marshall Faulk for the eighth-most in NFL history.

  2. Walter Jones pushed an Escalade over a mile as part of his training in the offseason. He was a beast and is perhaps the best LT of his era. I loved watching Shaun Alexander play and I think he was also a beast. Alexander followed up a 16 rushing TD season with a 27 rush TD season (2005). But even DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer would look amazing with Walter Jones playing left tackle. The offensive line of the 2003 thru 2005 Seahawks could open up big holes and could actually form a pocket. I miss that time when the Seahawks got exceptional OL play.

  3. Should make the HOF, though his career was cut short. A very smart runner who utilized his blocking with good vision.

