Thursday Night Football: Chargers lead 10-7 at halftime

The Chiefs dominated the first half against the Cardinals last week, scoring 23 points, gaining 267 yards, throwing three touchdown passes and punting only once.

In the first half tonight, the Chiefs have seven points, 119 yards, one touchdown pass and four punts. The Chargers lead 10-7.

Patrick Mahomes is 12-of-14 for 98 yards, including a sidearm, 9-yard touchdown throw to Jerick McKinnon. The Chiefs, though, could sustain only one drive, going 2-of-6 on third down.

Kansas City had drives of 29 yards, minus-11, 70, 21 and 10.

The Chargers scored on their first two possessions, but surprisingly they kicked a field goal on fourth-and-two after reaching the Kansas City 13. Brandon Staley also later chose to punt twice on fourth-and-two after reaching the Kansas City 47 and the Kansas City 48.

The Chargers had 31 plays and 165 yards, with Justin Herbert going 12-of-17 for 125 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 1-yard touchdown to fullback Zander Horvath on the first play of the second quarter.

Mike Williams has six catches for 84 yards.

Mahomes took a hard hit on his knee from Joey Bosa late in the first half, though he stayed in.

The Chargers will receive the second half kickoff.