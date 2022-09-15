Thursday Night Football: Chiefs hold off Chargers 27-24 as rookie Jaylen Watson stars

Posted by Charean Williams on September 15, 2022, 11:21 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Watson was working at a Wendy’s managed by his mother in Augusta, Georgia, three years ago as he waited for a chance to continue his football career. He finally became academically eligible and finished his college career at Washington State.

On Thursday night, before a national television audience, Watson starred for the Chiefs.

The seventh-round draft selection’s 99-yard, pick-six turned around the game, helping the Chiefs to a 27-24 victory over the Chargers.

Watson’s game-changing play — the longest go-ahead, fourth-quarter touchdown scored by a rookie in NFL history — came with the Chargers at the 3-yard line and on the verge of breaking a 17-17 tie. He stepped in front of Gerald Everett and took the interception the distance.

The Chargers blew a 10-point, second-half lead as the Chiefs scored 20 points in a row before Justin Herbert threw a late touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer. Los Angeles didn’t recover the onside kick with 1:11 left — though the ball was free for a moment — ending their comeback hopes.

Herbert was pummeled after losing center Corey Linsley, who didn’t play the second half because of a knee injury, and right tackle Trey Pipkins, who went out in the second half with an ankle injury. A hard hit by Chiefs linebacker Mike Danna to Herbert’s midsection left the quarterback in obvious pain the rest of the game.

Danna’s hit forced Herbert to leave for one play, with Chase Daniel replacing him.

Herbert finished 33-of-48 for 334 yards with three touchdowns and the pick-six.

Patrick Mahomes, who had two potential interceptions dropped by Asante Samuel, went 24-of-35 for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He threw scoring strikes of 9 yards to Jerick McKinnon and 41 yards to Justin Watson.

Matt Ammendola, filling in for injured kicker Harrison Butker, kicked field goals of 19 and 31 yards.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Chiefs hold off Chargers 27-24 as rookie Jaylen Watson stars

  2. Thanks for attending the 2022-23 season, Chargers. Your irrelevancy even in your “hometown” is validated by your inept play in the most clutch games. You may now commence to duel the Broncos for last place in the AFCW.

  3. The “1 year” dynasty is back!!! As a Chiefs fan we don’t call them a dynasty. Our haters do…. Guessing Herbert has fractured ribs, he’s tough and fun to watch. KC needs some DB’s ASAP!

  4. Hangers defense is fun to watch. If they stay healthy, they’re going to be a problem. KC wasn’t near as clean, but games after 3 days rest is nonsense. 2-0 despite lack of preparation. 10 days rest now. Go Chiefs!

  5. I find it utterly unimaginable that Justin Herbert can lose a game like this – or even throw an incompletion. I’m left scratching my head, since the media is unanimous in making him out to be a Hall of Famer after 2 years and 2 games. Nice pick-6. Let’s just settle down, everyone.

  6. Justin Herbert is the most overhyped sub .500 player in NFL history. Wait, let me check Burrow’s record…he’s sub .500 too.

  8. cant believe they put herbert back in…
    .
    he looked 1 hit away from out for the season. i get he is going to say “no, I’m ok coach” but come on.
    .

  10. If Justin Herbert decides to do a long-term deal with the Chargers, he will become known as the Mike Trout of the NFL. This guy is way too great. He’s need more talented and reliable help on offense.

  11. Mahomes is so lucky. he chucked some real junk out there, and he’s lucky picks were dropped.

  12. Mahomes looked pretty average when he’s not playing the Cardinals mediocre defense. A pick six at the goal line from losing to the Chargers but luckily Herbert is incredibly not clutch.

  13. Thursday games are always ragged and tonight was no exception Mahommes looked out of sync and the Chargers had plays they would have made if they had more rest. Considering the short turnaround it was a competitive game but the fact the NFL sacrifices quality to fill air time is disheartening

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.