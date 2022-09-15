Tom Brady accepts the interest in his private life

USA TODAY Sports

Earlier today, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady met with reporters for his mandatory midweek press conference. During a week that featured the publication of pointed quotes from his wife regarding her desire that he stop playing, the assembled reporters tiptoed around the elephant in the room.

He wasn’t asked about Gisele Bundchen’s remarks, based on the quotes that made their way to the transcript circulated by the team. Instead, he was asked whether the media’s interest in his private life goes with the territory.

“I think it’s just part of our life,” Brady said. “We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”

It’s a fair response. And it’s part of the price of fame. It’s easy to respect Brady for understanding that he can’t have it both ways.

He then was asked whether the interest in his personal life “gets old.”

“I’m not going to really comment on that type of stuff,” Brady said. “I just deal with it the best way I can.”

He’ll keep dealing with periodic questions as long as he keeps playing. He also was asked whether at any point on Sunday night he felt confirmation of his decision to keep playing.

“I’ve always loved playing, so . . . football, it’s a great sport,” Brady said. “I’ve been in it for a long time. I enjoy being out there. Yeah, it’s a great sport.”

Yes it is. And his desire to keep playing it has apparently knocked his life out of balance a little bit. Or a lot.