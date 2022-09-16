A review of Amazon’s first exclusive Thursday NFL game

Posted by Mike Florio on September 16, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT
“Thursday Night Football” Season Kickoff Party Hosted by Amazon Prime and Prime Video
Last night wasn’t Amazon’s first NFL rodeo. It was, however, the biggest Bezos bull ride to date. By far.

By plunking down $1 billion per year for Thursday night games previously seen by the much larger audience a three-letter network can muster, Amazon secured exclusive dibs on the game. On one hand, it was part of an historic pivot to streaming. On the other hand, and as Chris “Mad Dog” Russo so entertainingly put it on his SiriusXM show, it was a money grab.

Amazon started simulcasting 10 Thursday night games per year in 2017. In 2020, it had an exclusive Saturday game between the 49ers and Cardinals. Last night was its first exclusive Thursday game on its new contract with the NFL. (Initially, Amazon was scheduled to take the games as of 2023. Amazon started a year early, supplanting Fox’s $660 million annual payment.)

So how did it go? Not from the standpoint of quality of the broadcast (it’s frowned upon, as I’ve learned the hard way over the years, for folks employed by one network’s NFL game coverage to comment on another network’s NFL game coverage), but from the perspective of the streaming experience.

My household shifted to streaming a few years ago, ditching DirecTV and adopting YouTube TV. I was nervous about it at the time, but our dedicated, high-speed fiber line and routers up and/our out the wazoo made the transition seamless. The picture is clear and clean and there’s rarely anything more than a flash of a buffer.

Also, it’s very easy to pause, rewind, and fast forward on YouTube TV. That’s something that can get taken for granted.

I learned that last night. I paused the game at one point in the first quarter because my 57-year-old body contains a 57-year-old prostate. The plan was to catch up after returning. But there was no way to fast forward to the exact spot where the game began again. So I overshot. Then I had to go backward. I went too far. Meanwhile, more of the game is happening. So I just used a Lee Corso catch phrase and watched the damn commercials. It was, to say the least, frustrating.

But at least the image was clear, and there was no issue with audio not matching video. Other than the inability to quickly navigate via fast forward and rewind (and the obvious inability to change channels without exiting the app and pulling up YouTube TV), it was great.

Then came the second half. I paused during halftime (popcorn, whiskey, prostate, cigar), and then I did the fast-forward game of Pin the Tail on the Donkey mixed with Whack-A-Mole. While trying to catch up, I somehow was taken all the way back to the commencement of the pregame show.

I don’t know how it happened. Maybe I did something on my remote. I don’t think I did. Even if I did, the interface should be designed to present idiots like me from doing idiotic things.

And so I had to fast forward through 75 minutes of pregame chatter, two quarters of football, and halftime before getting to the third quarter. It took time. And the game kept going, with me not knowing what was happening — and knowing I’d have to watch the stuff I missed and then dare to try to catch up by forwarding through the commercials.

Finally, I found the right spot in the broadcast. And that’s when the buffering began. Three seconds off, two seconds on. Continuously. Non-stop. I wondered whether every Thursday night will be like this. I actually considered just exiting the app and watching the rest of the game later on NFL+. (I forgot that the game is also available to watch live on NFL+.)

It definitely wasn’t an issue with my Internet. I never have issues like that with YouTube TV, or any other streaming service.

Bottom line? Whatever caused the incessant buffering must be ironed out. And the ability to fast forward and rewind must be improved, allowing for an easy and reliable way to stop in the right spot.

It’s almost as if they’ve engineered the controls to discourage people from trying to not watch the commercials. Unless and they quickly make the appropriate changes to the ability to get through the commercials and back to the game, maybe that’s precisely the reason for making it so hard to do it.

24 responses to “A review of Amazon’s first exclusive Thursday NFL game

  1. Thank You, Mike. I didn’t start watching till the 3rd qtr. My wife came in from a girls night out dinner. She asked me if I was watching a replay from the 90s or something till she saw Mahomes on the field.
    Bad quality, bad in game experience as you noted. I rebooted my stuff, just in case it was me.
    Nope. Amazon needs to fix it. I think they have the $$$ to do that.

  2. I have been streaming exclusively for almost 4 years and I have never had the issue talked about in the article. Seems to me it’s more of a user issue than anything else.

  3. Can Kirk get up to speed on NFL rules please? I ball carrier must be moving forward when going out of bounds to get the clock to stop. Kirk was totally befuddled — Why isn’t the clock stopping?

  5. I didn’t have any buffering issues, but the it was continually pixilating down to a SD-like picture. I never had issues with the previous amazon streams on Thursdays, but I’m thinking they weren’t fully ready for the increased traffic. (Which is odd, considering AWS hosts a very high percentage of web services.)

  6. It probably won’t last forever but in Canada we were able to watch it not just terrestrially but over-the-air. Fingers crossed that CTV can re-up whatever deal they have for the games.

  7. I’ve been anti-streaming from the get go. The next time The Sunday Ticket buffers on DirecTV Will be the first time The Sunday Ticket buffers on DirecTV. NFL needs to provide a cable/satellite component for The Sunday Ticket and not just stick it on Amazon or Apple.

  8. I started about 45 minutes late and was able to rewind to the beginning. The FF and rewind were brutal though and took a long time to get to the right place as you don’t get any feedback. It was so hard to skip commercials that I just gave up (probably their intent all along) Other than that I didn’t experience any buffering even after I caught up with realtime at the start of the 2nd half.

  9. The broadcast itself was fine in terms of picture quality. Something was off with the sound. You couldn’t really hear the fans or the game action. No “thump” of the ball when it was punted, etc. I like to DVR my games and start watching them an hour or so in so I can at least blow through the commercials in the early quarters. The fast forward controls on Amazon prime are HORRIBLE. I managed to skip the entire first quarter. Trying to go back was a chore. Get that fixed Amazon!!

  10. I saw no buffering. Maybe that’s because I wasn’t trying to play games with pausing, fast forwarding, rewinding, etc. Other than a relative lack of crowd noise, it seemed like any other game to me.

  11. There was one time early when I had a 2-3 second buffer. The rest of the game was fine. I didn’t try to pause or rewind because I figured it would be dicey, and it sounds like it was! It would be really nice for that to work.

    As for the broadcast… the Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit team is going to take some getting used to.

  12. Didn’t watch watch ……..like millions and millions of other NFL fans. That’s how it went.

  13. I won’t watch any game on these increasingly annoying speciality apps .. if it’s not on NBC, CBS or FOX I won’t watch it.

    Watched Carlito’s Way last night .. which wasn’t as good as I originally thought.

    Chiefs won? Meh .. wake me when it’s mid season and the teams have their kinks ironed out.

  14. Tried to catch the second half. Could watch anything on Prime except the game. Just got Accessing Prime Video and tho wheel spun and spun and spun…

  16. Many of us don’t have the options you have for service. We barely have internet service.

  19. Al Michaels is still great, but Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t fit as a partner. He almost feels “intimidated” at times working with him.

    The only weird moment on commentary was when Justin Herbert turned down an easy run for first down on 3rd and 1 to throw the ball painfully and miss. Herby pointed out how he could have easily run for first a couple different ways and Michaels seemed confused and kept pointing out how much pain Justin looked to be in when he threw it.

  20. I had the exact same experience, with a few caveats.
    I started watching at 9pmCt and started from the beginning.
    I too have YoutubeTv, and i already knew YoutubeTv was the greatest when it came to fastforwad and reverse, you can see exactly where you are and what you are fastforwarding through. Genius and very efficient.
    It took me a while to navigate, or understand how to navigate. And yes, at least 3 times i was sent back to the start when attempting to pause and resume or fastforward.
    Plus it took forever to fastforward….It took close to 15 seconds for it to fastforward through 120 seconds of commercials…plus 10 second increments? seriously?
    I did have some fuzzy moments of video, too many, i thought, and i have 1 gig service also. I even switched ethernet to see if it was the wifi. same. so not sure there.
    They definitely have some work to do. But otherwise it was fine.

  22. Oh…one last thing. That TNF logo is quite unbecoming for a Giant like Amazon…i appreciate the simplicity, but come on.

    The music though, that thing stuck in my head immediiately.

  23. Watching on amazon prime (thru roku player) problems were encountered you said you didn’t have. Audio and video totally didn’t match up just prior to kickoff. 3 commercials were shown while the audio was the game announcers. From the start of the scond half onward, the video was blurry, way worse than even standard definition. I was stunned by such poor coverage to be provided for so huge of a viewing market. It was like the amateur hour attempt at providing coverage.

  24. I tried tuning in on a Roku box. I had the same problems with time-seeking that Mike mentioned, and the video stuttered — a tiny but very noticeable pause every five seconds or so. There seemed to be more commercials than usual, too, with every commercial break lasting a good four minutes. Maybe the video problems are down to the Roku being 7 years old… but I don’t have that problem on any other streaming channel, including regular programs on Prime Video. It was REALLY irritating and I turned it off after a few minutes. I imagine they’ll iron out the problems eventually — after all, Bezos has all the money in the universe to throw at it — but until then I’ll watch the replays.

