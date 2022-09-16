Amari Cooper confident his opportunities are going to come

Getty Images

Amari Cooper only had three catches for 17 yards in his Browns debut, but offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt wasn’t wringing his hands about the wideout’s performance in the win over the Panthers.

Van Pelt acknowledged that the Browns “obviously want to get him the ball,” but noted that Cooper drew several penalties including a pass interference in the end zone that set up a one-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt. Cooper shared a similar opinion about how things went in the opener.

Cooper said he and quarterback Jacoby Brissett “definitely have to iron a lot of things out” after Brissett missed him on a deep ball, but that he felt “involved” in the offense and remains confident that his moments are going to come.

“I think I had some good opportunities in the game, the thing is every time that somebody is supposed to get the ball outsiders might not know about it,” Cooper said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Sometimes the defense, they’re in a coverage that prevents the person from getting the ball, you know what I mean? The opportunities, they’re going to come. The defense is not always going to be in the perfect look, so just stay patient.”

Cooper’s next chance to make a big impression will come against the Jets this weekend and a more productive outing should help the Browns’ chances of getting off to a 2-0 start.