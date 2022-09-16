Browns rookie DL Perrion Winfrey out of practice for disciplinary reasons

Getty Images

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey didn’t practice on Friday, but it wasn’t because he is dealing with an injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Winfrey was held out of the session for disciplinary reasons. Stefanski did not disclose any further details about Winfrey’s absence and did not say whether he will play against the Jets on Sunday.

Winfrey was a fourth-round pick this year. He had one pass defensed in five snaps against the Panthers last week.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) practiced Friday after missing Thursday’s session. Stefanski said Conklin is close to playing after missing Week One and indicated that he’ll be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Tackle Chris Hubbard (illness) will not play this weekend, which leaves James Hudson in line to start again if Conklin doesn’t play.