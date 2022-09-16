C.J. Uzomah will be a game-time decision for Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on September 16, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason - Falcons at Jets
Getty Images

Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah faced the Browns plenty of times when he was a member of the Bengals, but he may not be able to get on the field against them this weekend.

Uzomah injured his hamstring in Thursday’s practice and head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that the tight end will be a game-time decision on Sunday. Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, and Lawrence Cager are the other tight ends on the active roster.

While Uzomah’s condition took a turn for the worse over the course of the week, safety Jordan Whitehead moved in the other direction. He was called questionable early in the week with an ankle injury, but returned to practice Thursday and Saleh sounded optimistic about his chances of playing.

“He looked good,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “He’s going to try to give it a go. It’s really encouraging. He’s fighting through it, so it’s pretty cool.”

Punter Braden Mann (back) is also set to be a game-time decision this weekend.

3 responses to “C.J. Uzomah will be a game-time decision for Jets

  2. touchback6 says:
    September 16, 2022 at 2:46 pm
    Another Joe Douglas beaute.

    ——————————

    He’s one of the better players on that roster and was a big factor the Bengals last year. Jets have some sneaky talent on that roster. Won’t do a thing for them this season with the chaos on the OL and questions with Wilson.

    I’d take Quinnen Williams, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter, CJ Uzomah, Elijah Moore and Breece Hall over the entire Pats roster.

    As a Dolphins fan I know one things for sure, if I had choice of Wilson or Mac Jones, I’d take my chances with Wilson for sure. At he has a chance of turning into something.

    The book on Mac Jones has been written. 1-5 in his last 6 games, good thing he faced Jacksonville or it would be 0-6 heading to 0-7 after the Steelers game.

  3. C.J. Uzomah is a baller. On paper, there is some real talent on The Jets, which doesn’t speak well for Robert Saleh

