Chris Godwin is out for Bucs, four other wideouts are questionable

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that he didn’t think wide receiver Chris Godwin would be able to play against the Saints after hurting his hamstring last weekend and his view was on the money.

The Bucs officially ruled Godwin out on Friday afternoon after he missed his third straight practice. They’ll revisit his availability ahead of next week’s matchup with the Packers.

Godwin isn’t the only injury issue at receiver. Four other wideouts are listed as questionable to play in New Orleans.

Mike Evans (calf), Breshad Perriman (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring), and Julio Jones (knee) all drew that tag after working in practice on a limited basis. Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) round out the questionable group.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) is unlikely to play after missing practice all week. Cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) is also listed as doubtful.