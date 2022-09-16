George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable

Getty Images

The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular season. A groin injury has sidelined Kittle for the last couple of weeks and the team would welcome his return to their offensive attack as they try for their first win of the season.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said the team will take a decision on Kittle playing down to the wire and playing at home means they don’t need to make any call about traveling with Kittle this weekend.

Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) has been ruled out for the second straight week.