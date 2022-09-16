Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale urges fans to get loud on Sunday

Getty Images

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is asking fans for help against the Panthers on Sunday.

Martindale said that he wants to give Giants fans the kind of team to cheer for they haven’t had in recent years, and that the cheering itself can help.

“This is one of the biggest changes you’ll see is this week to bring back great defense in this facility,” Martindale said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I have only lived here a short period of time but I know New Yorkers are loud. We need to be loud in that stadium. They have to go on silent count. You want to be part of changing this culture here with the Giants? Be loud. Have that place rocking so people don’t want to come to our stadium. We’ll take care of the rest and we’ll give you something to be loud about.”

The Giants raised their fans’ expectations significantly with their Week One upset at Tennessee. A win in the home opener and a 2-0 record would be a cause for celebration that Giants fans haven’t had in years.

“I know this place loves defense,” Martindale said. “We’ll do our part, you guys do yours and it will be fun.”