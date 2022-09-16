J.K. Dobbins on if he’s playing this week: “We’ll see”

Getty Images

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has seemed at least close to returning to play this week, as he was a full participant in both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

But after head coach John Harbaugh deferred all injury questions to the team’s yet-to-be-released injury report, Dobbins was coy when asked if he’s playing this week.

“Well, if it’s totally… You know, we’ll see,” Dobbins said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “That’s the answer I’ve gotta give you.”

Dobbins added that he feels great.

The running back is returning from a torn ACL. He missed all of last season after rushing for 805 yards with nine touchdowns as a rookie, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

It seems like Dobbins will either be questionable or not have a game status at all for Sunday. That will be revealed later on Friday with Baltimore’s full injury report.